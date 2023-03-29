(KRON) — An East Bay man faces a murder charge in connection to a crash that killed a mom and her six-year-old son.

The crash happened last week in Rodeo during a chase with Hercules police. The suspect made his first court appearance Wednesday.

White faces six felony charges related to the crash that killed a 31-year-old mom and her son. The boy’s twin was injured in the crash.

“We’re not saying that Ralph white intended to kill anyone, but his act was so dangerous that when you do that and he did that and people die as a result…we typically charge with murder,” said Derek Butts, Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney.

A surveillance video from Thursday shows the deadly collision. Police said 31-year-old Ryniqueka Dowell was driving with her six-year-old twins in the backseat when 20-year-old Ralph White III crashed into her car. Dowell died at the scene.

Her son Jamari died four days later in the hospital. The other twin brother is still recovering.

Hercules police said they were chasing White in connection to a carjacking. They said after about 30 seconds, White exited I-80 and got off on Willow Avenue in Rodeo, where the crash happened.

After the crash, White can be seen running from the scene. Police later found and arrested him.

In court on Wednesday, his attorney requested White’s arraignment be pushed back by two weeks. Butts said that video will certainly help their case against White.

“The video of the collision is fairly telling in itself, of course never paints the whole picture,” said Butts.

Family and friends continue to grieve the loss of the mom and son. A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family and the son who survived. More than $25,000 has been raised.

KRON4 spoke with Dowell’s co-worker on the phone who said she worked for Child Protective Services for the County of Sacramento. She said Dowell made an impact on the community she served and on her loved ones.

The DA’s office said they are working to make sure justice is served. “Especially tragic. Not only a mother to children, but to me very sadly. One twin of two and their ages, like everybody feels the same way, especially egregious,” said Butts.

White faces two counts of murder with enhancements for committing the offenses while on bail. He also faces felonies for fleeing the scene and causing serious bodily injury, a charge for hit-and-run resulting in death and more charges for being in possession of an unregistered gun and stealing a car.

The investigation is still ongoing. White’s arraignment has been pushed to April 12.