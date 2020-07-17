District officials await state guidance on reopening schools

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With COVID-19 cases racing out of control across the state, many school districts, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, have opted to start the school year with online instruction.

But the district-by-district approach has been criticized. Some want the state to step in and provide guidelines as to when it is safe to hold in-person instruction.

Now, Governor Gavin Newsom is doing just that.

“There’s great unease from parents and teachers all those who love and know how important it is for kids to have education, yet are fearful we will be putting them back in an unsafe situation,” Steve Glazer said.

East Bay State Senator Steve Glazer hosted a virtual Town Hall Thursday to talk about whether it’s really safe to reopen schools this fall for in person instruction.

“When the governor comes out with state rules that says we are ending indoor dining because its not safe to dine indoors, why would anyone believe that doesn’t apply to kids inside classrooms with the same risks and vulnerabilities?” Glazer said.

While many school district have already opted to start the school year with online instruction, during the meeting Glazer told state school superintendent Tony Thurmond more guidance is needed from the state. Thurmond agreed.

“My sense this governor is facing one of the toughest challenges how to balance local decision making and safety,” Thurmond said. “I know people are asking for more and I think its a fair request, more is needed.”

In fact, on Friday the governor is planning to provide COVID-19 guidance for schools. Glazer says to do it correctly the state must dispense with the county by county piecemeal approach.

“School districts are not in their own bubble nor are cities and counties and if you have broader regional areas like the Bay Area, you can’t make decisions in isolation and make sure they will stay in their bubbles,” Glazer said. “We all interact we cross purposes in so many different ways.”

Glazer says the best way to keep students and their families safe is for the state to use a more regional approach when making decisions.

“We have to be in this together, we need more statewide command and control so the choices we make will constrain the spread of this virus,” he said.

The governor is expected to release his COVID-19 guidance for schools at an online news conference Friday at noon.

