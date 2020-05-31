Disturbing video shows SUV plow into protesters in San Jose

Warning: Video may contain graphic material

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A disturbing video shows an SUV plow into protesters in San Jose on Friday.

A demonstration was held Friday afternoon following the death of George Floyd. Protesters marched down the streets of downtown San Jose before making their way to Highway 101.

But what started off as a peaceful protest, quickly turned violent.

Video shows the SUV appear to hit a few protesters before storming off. As people screamed, the car drove away. But protesters followed the SUV and appear to throw objects at it.

The medical conditions of those involved has not been made available.

However, the San Jose Police Department said 38 protesters were arrested.

One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several other officers had minor injuries due to rocks and bottles being thrown at them, according to authorities.

Additionally, eight patrol cars were vandalized.

Latest News Headlines: