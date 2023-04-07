SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Disturbing video shared by the Daily Mail shows Cash App founder Bob Lee searching for help following an apparent stabbing that led to his death.

The video shows Lee, 43, stumbling down the street holding his side before he collapses on the ground, blood dripping onto the sidewalk from his wound. The video also shows Lee approach a car and appear to ask for help before the car drives away.

Lee reportedly called 911 for himself where he apparently said, “Help! Someone stabbed me,” on the phone.

Lee’s murder has caused many to call San Francisco’s approach to public safety into question, saying the ‘horrific’ violent crime in the city is out of control.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told KRON4 she is confident the police will find the person responsible, but that arrests don’t happen overnight.

“In response to Elon’s tweet, I want to make sure people don’t draw assumptions about this case. None of us know the circumstances of what caused this murder,” Jenkins said. “Anyone who is a violent or repeat offender, we need to be making sure that we are making public safety-based arguments in court to make sure they are kept off our street.”

No arrests have been made yet. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 to begin messaging with SFPD.