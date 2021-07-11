Dive team searching for apparent drowning victim at Lake Del Valle

(BCN) – A person swimming in Lake Del Valle near the dam went underwater Sunday evening and appears to have drowned, said Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The lake, which is 10 miles southeast of Livermore, is part of the East Bay Regional Parks District.

The EBRPD Police Department first responded to the report of a submerged swimmer, and now the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is headed to the lake to search for the body, Kelly said.

No further details are available at this time.