SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who fell off Torpedo Pier on Tuesday morning and became submerged has been rescued, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The man was collecting cans shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on the pier when he fell off and went under. Witnesses said the man struggled to stay afloat and quickly went under, according to SFFD.

Divers and rescue boats were deployed to try and locate him. The divers located the individual an estimated 16 feet down just off the pier. He received immediate lifesaving treatment from firefighters and paramedics, according to SFFD Capt. Jonathon Baxter.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

In addition to divers and rescue boats, a helicopter and technology such as depthfinders and scanners were deployed in the rescue effort. Torpedo Pier is located off Torpedo Wharf near the Presidio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.