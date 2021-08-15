Dixie Fire: PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area

PG&E announced Sunday it is considering shutting off power in several communities near the Dixie Fire.

This as firefighters continue to battle the blaze that has burned more than 570,211 acres and is 31% contained.

In the Bay Area, Sonoma, Napa and Solano County could be affected by the event.

The potential PSPS event has been activated from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Weather forecast models indicate an upper level weather system will progress through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday into Wednesday and produce dry, northly winds across Northern California.

The winds are expected to increase starting Tuesday night beginning around 9 p.m. across northern counties, reach the Northern Sierra and Bay Area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Weaker northerly winds are also possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast models are indicating potential for wind gusts from 30 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph.

Relative humidity values are expected to be from 15% to 30%.