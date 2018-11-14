Bay Area

DMV in Corte Madera closed due to sewer/plumbing issues

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 09:14 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 10:15 AM PST

CORTE MADERA (KRON) - DMV officials say the Corte Madera office was closed late Tuesday due to a plumbing issue. 

The office remains closed Wednesday while repairs are being made. 

Officials say a sign was posted on the door informing the public the office was closed, and that closure was also posted on their website. 

Officials add that signs are still posted Wednesday as repairs continue to be made. 

All other offices remain open for business.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App