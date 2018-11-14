DMV in Corte Madera closed due to sewer/plumbing issues

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Signage is seen at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) February 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CORTE MADERA (KRON) - DMV officials say the Corte Madera office was closed late Tuesday due to a plumbing issue.

The office remains closed Wednesday while repairs are being made.

Officials say a sign was posted on the door informing the public the office was closed, and that closure was also posted on their website.

Officials add that signs are still posted Wednesday as repairs continue to be made.

All other offices remain open for business.

