DMV in Corte Madera closed due to sewer/plumbing issues
CORTE MADERA (KRON) - DMV officials say the Corte Madera office was closed late Tuesday due to a plumbing issue.
The office remains closed Wednesday while repairs are being made.
Officials say a sign was posted on the door informing the public the office was closed, and that closure was also posted on their website.
Officials add that signs are still posted Wednesday as repairs continue to be made.
All other offices remain open for business.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Purse snatchers running rampant at Concord shopping centers
- Will Warriors move forward following team drama?
- Smoky conditions to linger in Bay Area for rest of week
- GRAPHIC VIDEO: Oakland police officer saves life of newborn baby boy