DNA allowed in ‘rideshare rapist’ case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco judge is allowing the “rideshare rapist” case to proceed with DNA evidence.
38-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo is accused of posing as a rideshare driver in order to target and sexually assault women leaving downtown nightclubs.
Prosecutors say he is linked by DNA evidence to four separate sexual assaults in the city – one in 2013 and three in 2018.
Lazo’s defense attorney is filing a motion to suppress the DNA evidence in court.
A preliminary hearing for the case has been set for next Wednesday.
