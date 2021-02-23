DNA confirms same coyote responsible for 5th attack in East Bay

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – The same coyote responsible for four previous attacks in the East Bay bit another person, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The most recent incident happened near a Quik Stop in Lafayette on Friday.

DNA testing from the victim’s clothing confirmed a match to the same coyote from four previous biting incidents in the Bay Area, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The offending coyote has now attacked 5 people in separate incidents between July and February.

An extensive trapping operation has been implemented designed to catch the coyote.

Experts believe this will be the most effective technique in catching the coyote.

KeepMeWild.org offers the following tips to avoid a brush-in with a coyote:

Do not feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Install motion-sensitive lighting near your home.

Trim ground-level shrubbery (to reduce hiding places).

Know that coyotes are more active in the spring, when they are feeding and protecting their young.

If followed by a coyote, make loud noises and, if that fails, throw rocks in its direction.

If you witness a coyote attack, immediately contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife or local law enforcement.

Visit www.keepmewild.org for more information on coyote safety.