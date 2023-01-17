SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, a suspect was charged with crimes connected to a sexual assault and kidnapping case that went cold nearly three decades ago.

“We don’t forget victims and we don’t forgive violent crime,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

On Jan. 13, 1994, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the President Tuxedo store in the Oakridge Mall where she was acting manager just before 10 a.m. While the victim was opening the store, the suspect allegedly entered the showroom and forced the victim into the back storage room at knifepoint where he bound her wrists and tied her to a pipe.

The suspect allegedly proceeded to take a small amount of cash from the cash register before sexually assaulting the victim while she was bound.

The suspect fled the scene and the case eventually went cold.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office charged 65-year-old Thomas Loguidice for an attack on a mall manager in 1994.

Loguidice was convicted for the sexual abuse of a child in San Benito in 2012. He is currently serving 40 years for this crime.

His DNA profile taken from the 2012 conviction matched that of one from DNA collected from the sexual assault and kidnapping scene in 1994.

Loguidice was indicted on a grand jury indictment for the 1994 crime. He is being charged with one count of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery. The incident also allegedly involved the use of a deadly weapon, the threat of great bodily harm and a high degree of callousness.

He was not indicted for sexual assault because the statute of limitations expired in 2000.

Loguicide is due in court Jan. 18. He faces life in prison on top of the 40-year sentence he is already serving.

“Our message to our community is that this Office will use advancing DNA forensics, detective work, and determination to seek justice,” Rosen said. “Our message to violent criminals is: “Don’t do it. You won’t get away with it.”