DNA evidence links suspect to girl’s rape in Santa Rosa 17 years ago

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Authorities have recently arrested a Santa Rosa man in connection with a teen girl’s rape 17 years ago.

According to officials, 39-year-old Juan Lopes of Santa Rosa was arrested for the rape and kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl on March 17, 2002.

Lopes was in custody in Sept. 2019 with Sonoma County for a recent arrest for public intoxication.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Lopes’ DNA, which connected him to the 2002 rape and kidnapping.

He was booked on two felony counts of rape and kidnapping.

Lopes is in custody on $500,000 bail.

According to officials, the 16-year-old victim was walking on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa on March 17, 2002 when a man grabbed her and brought her to a nearby field where he raped her. The victim was able to break free and run away from her attacker, at which point she hid in a nearby unlocked car until the attacker left. She was able to find a phone and call for help.

