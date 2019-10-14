SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Authorities have recently arrested a Santa Rosa man in connection with a teen girl’s rape 17 years ago.
According to officials, 39-year-old Juan Lopes of Santa Rosa was arrested for the rape and kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl on March 17, 2002.
Lopes was in custody in Sept. 2019 with Sonoma County for a recent arrest for public intoxication.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for Lopes’ DNA, which connected him to the 2002 rape and kidnapping.
He was booked on two felony counts of rape and kidnapping.
Lopes is in custody on $500,000 bail.
According to officials, the 16-year-old victim was walking on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa on March 17, 2002 when a man grabbed her and brought her to a nearby field where he raped her. The victim was able to break free and run away from her attacker, at which point she hid in a nearby unlocked car until the attacker left. She was able to find a phone and call for help.
Latest News Headlines:
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Fortnite goes dark
- ‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
- DNA evidence links suspect to girl’s rape in Santa Rosa 17 years ago
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Food and fun at SF Fire Station 2
- Teens arrested after log goes off cliff, kills photographer while taking senior pictures