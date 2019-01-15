Do-it-yourself sandbagging stations available in Concord Video

CONCORD (KRON) - A do-it-yourself sandbagging station is set up at the Concord Public Works Corporation Yard.

Here you will find the tools that you need for your residential or business flood prevention.

"Come down here. We've got bags and shovels ready to go," a Public Works employee says. "Typically you open up the bag, put in a couple of scoops, you don't want to make them too heavy so try not to do too much in there. Tie up the tie and that's it."

If you are a disabled Concord resident, Public Works employees will fill sandbags for you. Just call ahead or go into the office to let them know what you need.

You are not able to take however many bags you want, there is a 25 bag limit.

Public Works officials say they have plenty of sand to go around.

"We've got a supply in the back here, so if people come and fill up, we see it's getting low," the employee says. "We grab our backhoe, grab another scoop and fill it up. So we've got plenty to go."

In addition to this do it yourself sandbagging location, Concord residents will also find sandbagging stations at 3701 Tree Boulevard and at 3119 Grant Street.

You will find additional information on the City of Concord Public Works website.

