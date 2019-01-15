Bay Area

Do-it-yourself sandbagging stations available in Concord

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 01:57 PM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 01:57 PM PST

Do-it-yourself sandbagging stations available in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) - A do-it-yourself sandbagging station is set up at the Concord Public Works Corporation Yard.

Here you will find the tools that you need for your residential or business flood prevention. 

"Come down here. We've got bags and shovels ready to go," a Public Works employee says. "Typically you open up the bag, put in a couple of scoops, you don't want to make them too heavy so try not to do too much in there. Tie up the tie and that's it."

If you are a disabled Concord resident, Public Works employees will fill sandbags for you. Just call ahead or go into the office to let them know what you need. 

You are not able to take however many bags you want, there is a 25 bag limit. 

Public Works officials say they have plenty of sand to go around.

"We've got a supply in the back here, so if people come and fill up, we see it's getting low," the employee says. "We grab our backhoe, grab another scoop and fill it up. So we've got plenty to go."

In addition to this do it yourself sandbagging location, Concord residents will also find sandbagging stations at 3701 Tree Boulevard and at 3119 Grant Street.

You will find additional information on the City of Concord Public Works website

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss