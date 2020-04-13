‘Do not come to San Francisco on 420,’ Mayor Breed warns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed made it clear Monday that the city will not tolerate anyone gathering at Hippie Hill for the annual holiday 420.

“Do not come to San Francisco on 420 to Robin Williams Meadows,” Breed said in a press conference Monday. “We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year.”

Normally, thousands of people descend upon Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park to celebrate 420.

This year, Breed said the area will be fenced off and there will be police officers patroling the area.

She said they will issue citations and arrest people if needed.

“We will be prepared if people start to show up to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” Breed said. “For your own health and safety, please do not come and please do not try to identify another location.”

