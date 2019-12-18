Do you have a ticket? Mega Millions reaches $372M

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Mega Millions lottery has reached a whopping $372 million and the latest numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There were no winners who matched all six numbers during the Friday the 13th drawing last week.

That jackpot was $340 million

To win, you have to match five numbers between 1 and 70 and one number, the Mega Ball, between 1 and 25.

If you don’t correctly choose the Mega Ball but match the five others numbers, you’ll still take home $1 million.

The drawing takes place at 8 p.m. and you can find the winning numbers here.

If there is a Mega Millions winner Tuesday night, it would be the 14th largest lottery prize ever.

The winner would take home an estimated $251.6 million, according to the lottery.