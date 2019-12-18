Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Do you have a ticket? Mega Millions reaches $372M

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Mega Millions lottery has reached a whopping $372 million and the latest numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There were no winners who matched all six numbers during the Friday the 13th drawing last week.

That jackpot was $340 million

To win, you have to match five numbers between 1 and 70 and one number, the Mega Ball, between 1 and 25.

If you don’t correctly choose the Mega Ball but match the five others numbers, you’ll still take home $1 million.

The drawing takes place at 8 p.m. and you can find the winning numbers here.

If there is a Mega Millions winner Tuesday night, it would be the 14th largest lottery prize ever.

The winner would take home an estimated $251.6 million, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News