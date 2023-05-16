(KRON) — Gilroy police officers are searching for a woman who stole liquor bottles by attacking a store clerk on Monday night.

The strong armed robbery happened at JV Liquor at 8:04 p.m. The woman entered the store with a man, and the duo walked up to the counter with liquor bottles.

“When the clerk grabbed one of the bottles, the female grabbed the second bottle and attempted flee. A fight ensued between the female and the clerk, during which time she punched the clerk in the face causing injury,” the Gilroy Police Department wrote.

During the fight, the woman’s accomplice ran out of the store with two bottles of alcohol, police said. The woman pushed over a display in the store and left with the man by fleeing on foot along Hanna Street.

(Surveillance images provided by the Gilroy Police Department)

(Surveillance images provided by the Gilroy Police Department)

(Surveillance images provided by the Gilroy Police Department)

Police are also asking for help to identify this man. (Image courtesy GPD)

Anyone with information on the woman and man’s identities is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0300. You can anonymously call the GPD’s Tip Line at 408-846-0330.