(KRON) — The doctor suspected of driving his family over a cliff in a Tesla in January is no longer allowed to practice medicine, according to records from the Medical Board of California.

Before the crash, Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena worked as a radiologist at an upscale medical center in the Los Angeles area. The medical center confirmed to KRON4 that Patel had “privileges to work” at the medical center, but he was not employed full-time by the company.

Dharmesh Patel is seen in a mugshot after the crash. (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

Patel had his medical license suspended on June 12. The move came after the County of San Mateo listed the suspension as a condition of Patel’s bail or release pending the outcome of the trial. Patel is still in custody at Maguire Correctional Facility, and he has not been offered the option of bail since he was arrested.

Patel was behind the wheel of a Tesla with his wife and children inside when it careened over the edge of a cliff at Devils Slide off Highway 1. The vehicle plunged over 200 feet down to the water’s edge, and the family ultimately had to be cut from the vehicle.

As rescuers extricated the Patel’s wife from the vehicle, court documents show she was screaming that Patel had driven them off the cliff on purpose. All four family members were transported to Stanford Medical Center for treatment.

Court records show that Patel later claimed he was attempting to pull the car over to the side of the road to check the air pressure in the tires. However, witnesses at the scene said that the Tesla did not appear to slow or attempt to stop before it went over the edge.

Patel was ultimately arrested while at the hospital. He is facing three counts of attempted murder as well as domestic violence after the crash. He is due back in court on the morning of July 9.