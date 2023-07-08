(KRON) — The doctor accused of driving his Tesla off Devil’s Slide in Pacifica, with his wife and two children inside, appeared in court on Friday.

Dharmesh Patel’s attorneys asked for a mental health diversion, saying he suffers from a major depressive disorder. Patel previously pled not guilty to attempted murder, claiming his Tesla had tire issues.

Patel’s wife allegedly told first responders he drove off the Pacifica cliff on purpose. Everyone inside the Tesla survived the crash.

The court will be back in session at the end of the month to set a date for a hearing to determine Patel’s eligibility for the diversion program.

Patel currently remains in custody without bail.