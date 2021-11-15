Doctors concerned Walgreens closures in San Francisco will impact vaccine distribution

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two more Walgreens stores permanently closed their doors in San Francisco on Monday after the company announced last month that it’s closing five locations in the city by the end of this month due to rampant thefts.

Walgreens customers at these closed locations received an email earlier this week of where their next closest location would be to get a COVID-19 vaccine and according to the website, there’s still plenty of available appointments.

However, doctors still have concerns that these closures will stop some people from getting their vaccines for other reasons.

Walgreens is slated to close five locations by the end of the month. 300 Gough Street and 745 Clement Street permanently closed on Monday, following closures on Mission Street and Ocean Avenue earlier this month.

Walgreens will close its fifth store at 3500 Cesar Chavez Street on Wednesday.

With children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for the vaccine and all adults now able to get a booster shot, infectious disease specialist at UCSF Dr. Peter Chin-Hong worries about the impact these store closures will have on people getting their vaccines.

KRON4 took a look at available appointments in the city on Monday and many stores had plenty of open time slots throughout the rest of this week.

Dr. Chin-Hong says it’s less about appointment availability right now and more about access issues.

As we approach the holidays, Dr. Chin-Hong hopes more people, especially those 65 and older sign up to get their booster shots.

Earlier this month, San Francisco’s Department of Health shared that just 23,000 people 65 and older, roughly 20% of eligible seniors in the city, received their booster shot ahead of the holiday season.