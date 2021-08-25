Doctors warn risk of contracting COVID as Bay Area music festivals begin

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Festival season is here in the Bay Area and two major events are expected to pack in thousands.

Some health experts want to make sure people attending know the risks.

Thousands of folks are expected to attend Bottle Rock Napa next weekend and then there is Outside Lands in late October.

Even though both events require proof of vaccinations, doctors caution there are risks.

Even with those full vaccinations, we’ve seen people still become infected with so-called breakthrough cases.

The experts say outdoors is still less risky than being indoors even with delta but they warn there are still risks.

Looking for a return back to normal, thousands of music lovers are expected to flock to Bottle Rock Napa Labor Day weekend, and then to Outside Lands in late October.

Both events are requiring visitors to provide proof of a vaccine, or a negative COVID-19 test.

It comes as COVID-19 cases surge due to the delta variant.

“I wouldn’t expect them to be superspreader events, but they have the potential to be,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the available use of vaccines will have a huge impact.

Nearly 400,000 people attended Lollapalooza back in July — Just over 200-cases were linked back to the event, which also required proof.

Chin-Hong still warns of risks even with the requirements from organizers.

He warns those with weakened immune systems, or underlying medical conditions, even fully vaccinated, should be careful.

“By being careful that means staying away from other noses and mouths for a long time if possible. Maybe wearing a masks and maybe temporarily wearing that mask when a crowd approaches and then take it back off again,” Chin-Hong said.

The other place of concern is the two main places where people gather.

“Things to watch out for with crowds, with outdoors are concessions and bathrooms. Those are the places where you may want to be extra careful and wear that mask,” Chin-Hong said.

Here’s what you need to know:

If you’re going to Bottle Rock, you will need to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative COVID-test within 72-hours.

For OutsideLands, you will need to show that you are fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.

Keep in mind, the final dose must be received 2-weeks before you can arrive.

That means you have to receive the single dose Johnson and Johnson, or the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, no later than October 15.

Dr. Chin-Hong says if you’re especially concerned about contracting the virus after attending the event, you can always take a test, 3 to 4 days after the event.