Documentary with Oakland students nominated for Emmy Award

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The clock is ticking to cast your vote for an Emmy award-winning HBO documentary filmed in Oakland.

The movie features a festival for students from the Oakland Unified School District who read their original poetry in speeches inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The documentary is nominated for this year’s NAACP Image Award and the voting ends Friday at 6 p.m.

Awele Makeba joined KRONon Friday to further discuss the documentary.

Be sure to cast your vote here.

You can watch the full interview above.