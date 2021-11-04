Dodgers congratulate ‘tremendous competitor’ Buster Posey on retirement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers congratulated Buster Posey on an “incredible career” following the announcement of his retirement.
After 12 seasons as a catcher with the San Francisco Giants, Posey officially retired from baseball on Thursday.
When asked why he is retiring from the game, the Giants great said he wants to spend more time with his family, and said baseball has taken a toll on his body.
Posey is known not only as a great baseball player, but a great man. A class act. A Bay Area icon.
So much so that he received a congrats from the Giants’ biggest rivals — the Dodgers.
“A tremendous competitor and extraordinary player. After all the great battles, congratulations on an incredible career, Buster Posey!” the organization wrote on Twitter.
At the press conference, Posey thanked his wife, four children, his parents, teammates, front office staff, coaches, medical staff, teammates and lastly — Giants fans, who he said is more than a fan base, but a community.