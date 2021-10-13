Dodgers-Giants NLDS Game 5: Julio Urías vs. Logan Webb

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are a few hours away from playing in the most important game in the history of the two rivals.

The Giants host the defending champion Dodgers Thursday in a winner-take-all NLDS Game 5.

The winner will move on to face the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series and battle for a spot in the World Series.

The two starters for each team are pitching for the second time in the series, presenting the question: Will the game come down to a pitchers’ duel?

San Francisco RHP Logan Webb will start Game 5 on Thursday. He dominated the Dodgers in the series opener, striking out 10 batters, giving up five hits on 92 pitches over 7 2/3 innings.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Rocklin, California native also drew 21 swings and misses during Game 1 and didn’t walk a single batter.

At 24, Webb will be the youngest pitcher in Giants’ franchise history to start a winner-take-all game.

For Los Angeles, LHP Julio Urías will start. The majors’ lone 20-game winner this season led MLB with an .870 winning percentage.

The 25-year-old Culiacán, Mexico native was dominant against the Giants this season with a 3.38 ERA — not including his start against the Giants this series.

Urías pitched the Dodgers to a 9-2 victory over San Francisco in Game 2, where he allowed one run on three hits over five innings.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Though Urías will likely pose a challenge for San Francisco’s offense, Game 5 could all come down to Webb and the fully stocked bullpen.

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry dates back to their New York days in the late 1800s when the Giants were in Manhattan and the Dodgers played on the other side of the bridge in Brooklyn.

San Francisco has won eight World Series titles and 23 National League pennants in 26 playoff appearances, according to Baseball Reference.

Los Angeles has won seven World Series titles and 25 National League pennants in 34 playoff appearances.

Despite the rivals having numerous meetings dating back to 1890, the Giants facing the Dodgers in the postseason hasn’t happened until — now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.