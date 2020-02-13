Dodgers shade Giants with preview of bobblehead giveaway ahead of series

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have come with the heat this year and season hasn’t even started.
The excitement is here as the official MLB schedules were just recently announced.
The San Francisco Giants and Dodgers are hosting the perfect opponent for each of their opening days. The Dodgers will host the Giants for a 3-game series beginning March 26. The Giants will host the Dodgers for three more games beginning April 3.
Click here for the Giants full 2020 schedule
Los Angeles will offer some sort of promotion or giveaway at 55 of its 2020 scheduled games. Bobbleheads are part of some of those giveaways and the Dodgers wasted no time giving fans what they want.
The first bobblehead the Dodgers will be giving away will be during the series finale against the Giants.
Any guesses on who it might be?
Max Muncy, of course. But not just any Muncy bobblehead, a version of him that shows him pointing off into the distance after hitting a homerun. Sound familiar?
The gesture was taken from Muncy’s confrontation with former Giants’ pitcher Madison Bumgarner during the 2019 season. After Muncy hit it out of the ballpark and into the water, he dropped his bat and pointed admirably at the direction the ball was going.
Bumgarner and Muncy exchanged a few words following.
But it was what Muncy said after in a postgame interview that got people talking. He threw shade at Bumgarner and told him to “go get it out of the ocean” if he had a problem with the homerun victory.
Social media had fun with it and eventually t-shirts were made.
The two later kind of laughed off the matter, but this well-known rivalry between the two organizations is very serious.
Season couldn’t come any sooner.
