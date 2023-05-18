SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Long-running San Francisco drag group that dress as nuns have been un-invited from appearing at the Los Angeles Dodgers pride event next month. The group, which has been performing and making appearances since 1979, was due to appear at the Dodgers’ 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16.

However, in a tweet Wednesday, the Dodgers announced that the Sisters would no longer be invited due to unspecified “controversy.”

“We are now aware that our inclusion of one group in particular — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — in this year’s Pride Night has been the source of some controversy,” the tweet read. “Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees.”

The San Francisco chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was due to appear at the Dodgers event along with the group’s Los Angeles chapter.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the LA chapter of the sisters said that an award they had been given from the Dodgers had also been rescinded.

“We, the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, were recently awarded a Community Hero Award by the Los Angeles Dodgers for our twenty-seven years of service to the LGBTQIA Community,” the post read. “Today, we are sad to learn the Los Angeles Dodgers have chosen to rescind their award, succumbing to pressure from persons outside of the State of California and outside of our community.”

The post did not specify who the people from out of state pressuring the team were. However, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio retweeted the Dodgers’ tweet, commenting, “For once, common sense prevailed in California.”

Earlier in the week, Rubio tweeted that he had sent a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Manfred, “regarding the Dodgers’ decision to promote a woke far-left anti-Catholic agenda.”

“Drag queen performers should NOT be celebrated for their disgraceful imitation of Roman Catholic nuns,” the Florida senator added.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a nonprofit organization. On their website, they say they have “devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promote human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

KRON4 has reached out to the Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for comment. We have not heard back yet.