Dodgers vs. Giants: Everything you need to know about NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants high fives Buster Posey #28 after hitting a solo home run off Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCICSO, Calif. (KRON) — The day has come.

We are hours away from the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants NL Division Series Game 5 — the most important game in the history of their rivalry.

The two best teams in baseball will face off in a do-or-die game Thursday night at Oracle Park.

The winner will advance to the NL Championship Series to take on the Atlanta Braves and fight for a spot in the World Series vs. the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the loser will go home and begin their offseason.

It’s come down to the wire and the next few days of baseball will be exciting.

The schedules for the NL Championship Series and American League Champion Series have been set.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15 ALCS GAME 1, RED SOX @ ASTROS 5:07 P.M. FOX SATURDAY, OCT. 16 ALCS GAME 2, RED SOX @ ASTROS 1:20 P.M. FOX & FS1 NLCS GAME 1, DODGERS @ BRAVES or BRAVES @GIANTS 5:07 P.M. TBS SUNDAY, OCT. 17 NLCS GAME 2 (IF DODGERS @ BRAVES) 4:37 P.M. TBS NLCS GAME 2 (IF BRAVES @GIANTS) 5:07 P.M. TBS MONDAY, OCT. 18 ALCS GAME 3, ASTROS @ RED SOX 5:07 P.M. FS1

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts made a last minute change to the starting lineup just hours before the do-or-die game vs. the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers won’t start 20-game winner Julio Urías in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Instead, right-handed reliever Corey Knebel will get things started for Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in the Dodgers’ 9-2 Game 2 win over the Giants Saturday night.

RHP Logan Webb will start for San Francisco. He dominated the Dodgers in the series opener, striking out 10 batters, giving up five hits on 92 pitches over 7 2/3 innings.

Webb also drew 21 swings and misses during Game 1 and didn’t walk a single batter.