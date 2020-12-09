Does Santa Clara County owe you money? Check the list

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Over 700 people and businesses in Santa Clara County could be missing out on hundreds of thousands of unclaimed dollars.

The Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections is holding $216,478 in unclaimed general collections monies. Some funds have been sitting unclaimed for 20 years.

The county posted names of the potential owners who should file a claim before Feb. 8, 2021.

The unclaimed money comes from: Overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, and payments to victims who cannot be located, refused the monies, or are out of business, the department said.

“We make every effort to refund the rightful owners of the unclaimed money,” said Margaret Olaiya, Director of the Department of Tax and Collections. “These funds may help the rightful owners, especially during this pandemic. We encourage individuals and businesses to file a claim if they believe that they may be due the funds based on their published names.”

People filing a claim will need to give their names, addresses, amount they are trying to claim and account number, plus a copy of valid ID/supporting docuements.