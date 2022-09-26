ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said.

The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department wrote.

The coyotes ran off into the hills of Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch before officers arrived.

The dog is expected to survive its injuries.

“We share our open spaces with many animals, including some which can harm pets. Experts recommend shouting / throwing objects at coyotes if you are confronted — running away can be seen as weakness,” park police wrote.

Police said if you see a coyote exhibiting aggressive behavior, call EBRPD’s Dispatch at 510-881-1833.