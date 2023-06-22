(KRON) – A 1-year-old child is being hospitalized following a recent dog attack that occurred this week in East Palo Alto.

Officers responded to the report of a child suffering from severe injuries after a dog attack in the 800 block of Schembri Lane around 7:20 p.m. The dog was secured by officers and the child received aid by medical personnel before being transported to a local hospital, police said.

Animal control officers safely removed the dog from the home and it is currently under the care of the Peninsula Humane Society. The attack is currently being investigated by authorities.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department at 650-409-6792.