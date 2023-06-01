SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog that fell off a cliff at the Sutro Baths in San Francisco suffered fatal injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The dog was playing in the area when it ran off a cliff. Bystanders pulled the dog out of the surf in an area not easily accessible by foot, according to the fire department.

Fire officials retrieved the dog with “care and compassion,” the department said. However, the first responders from Coastal Rescue Unit 34 confirmed that the injuries were fatal.

“Our crews stayed with the family and assisted them with final words and remembrances,” the fire department said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the human companions of this dog.”