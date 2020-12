SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating a house fire in Santa Rosa Tuesday evening.

A dog was killed and a resident was found with burns on his arms, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported on Twitter at 7:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sebastopol Road.

At 5:51pm this evening, Santa Rosa Fire responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in a home in the 1500 block of Sebastopol Road. 4 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Battalion Chief & 1 Fire Investigator were assigned. The fire is under control & cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/LrDHBzQYSe — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) December 2, 2020

