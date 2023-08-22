(KRON) — A dog sustained severe injuries after its owner drove under the influence causing a solo vehicle crash Thursday on Stanley Boulevard, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

At around 1:15 a.m., officers located the driver and her dog, who had significant injuries to its face and legs. A relative of the woman took the injured dog from its owner for medical treatment, police said.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the woman and determined she was under the influence. The woman was found to have a fanny pack containing over 50 grams of meth and 60 grams of fentanyl, according to PPD.

She was arrested and transported to Santa Rita Jail.