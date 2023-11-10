(KRON) — A dog was killed, and a pedestrian was injured after a felony hit-and-run on Friday morning in San Mateo, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a press release. Around 8:31 a.m., police were informed about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Edison Street.

The pedestrian was seen lying in the middle of the intersection bleeding, according to SMPD. Police said the pedestrian was walking his daughter’s dog “Lola.” The pet died at the scene. The driver fled before police arrived.

Photos from the scene were posted by SMPD (see below).

(San Mateo Police Department) (San Mateo Police Department) (San Mateo Police Department)

The suspect in connection to the hit-and-run was identified as 31-year-old San Mateo man Armen Grigorian. He was arrested in San Carlos around 3:26 p.m. when officers located the white Toyota Tacoma Grigorian was driving.

Grigorian was booked into San Mateo County Jail on two charges: hit-and-run resulting in injury and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.