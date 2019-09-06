Dog killed, suspect injured in shooting involving San Francisco sheriff’s deputy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A normally quiet Nob Hill neighborhood was disrupted Thursday after a deputy-involved shooting left a dog dead and a suspect injured.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving an arrest warrant when the suspects’ dog became aggressive.

A deputy shot and killed the dog while the suspect was sent to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

It happened at the Broadway Hotel on Polk Street.

There were about a dozen patrol cars on one block of Polk Street.

Deputies swarmed the Broadway Hotel, later carrying in a small stretcher.

San Francisco sheriff’s deputies closed off the area and stormed into the Broadway Hotel around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say two deputies were serving a no bail arrest warrant when the suspects’ dog became aggressive.

They say a deputy fired their gun, killing the dog and possibly injuring the suspect.

“We’re a pet friendly community so whenever you hear something about a dog getting shot you know it just sort of perks the ears,” said Michael Smith, who lives nearby.

Deputies say emergency crews took the suspect to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

They say investigators haven’t confirmed whether the suspects’ wound was from gunfire or a dog bite.

“It surprised me there was so much commotion,” Smith said. “I think it’s probably because the cop shot the dog and there’s scrutiny whenever there’s a police shooting and also it’s a dog.”

No deputies were hurt during this altercation.

Neighbors though say they’re concerned about what goes on inside that Broadway Hotel because this isn’t the first time the hotel has caused problems in the neighborhood.

