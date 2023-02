MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A dog is missing after it was inside a car that was stolen in Mountain View on Wednesday, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Luka, pictured above, was inside a black Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from the 100 block of North Rengstorff Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., police said. There is no information available about the suspect.

Anyone who sees Luka or the stolen car is asked to call (650) 903-6344.