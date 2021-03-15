Dog pepper-sprayed, fatally stabbed during fight in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities have arrested the person they say pepper-sprayed and fatally stabbed a dog in San Francisco Friday night.

According to police, a fight was reported at 11:11 p.m. near Haight and Belvedere.

Authorities said the attacker pepper-sprayed the victim’s dog then pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog in the torso area.

The dog later died from its injuries.

The attacker was booked at the county jail for animal cruelty charges.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.