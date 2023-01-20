SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach, the Animal Care & Control San Francisco announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. The dog, a 1-year-old female Springer Spaniel named Gwen, was discovered by someone who was jogging on the beach.

(Animal Care & Control San Francisco) (Animal Care & Control San Francisco) (Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

The jogger heard a bark and initially looked around for a person or dog. He didn’t see anyone, so he decided to look around at the rocks. The jogger then saw Gwen’s face looking up from under the rocks.

An officer arrived at the scene, moved the large rocks out of the way and pulled Gwen out and away from the rocks, officials said. Gwen was already reported missing by her owner.

(Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

(Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

(Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

KRON On is streaming news live now

Gwen was reunited with her family in SF’s Noe Valley neighborhood. She was “scared and cold” but otherwise “OK,” according to the Facebook post.

Officials said it is unknown how Gwen was buried under those rocks in the first place.