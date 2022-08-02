OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department rescued a dog while responding to reports of a fire in the 3800 block of Brown Avenue in the Laurel district on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. No injuries have been reported and Animal Control has recovered the dog.

The Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Chris Landry said in a statement on Tuesday, “crews made an initial aggressive interior attack, found a dog inside the house and were able to rescue the dog.” He says the fire was extinguished in approximately 30-40 minutes.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No one was inside the house during the fire incident and Animal Control quickly responded to recover the dog. Multiple people are now displaced due to the fire.

The fire is being investigated by both Oakland Fire Investigations as well as the Oakland Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation.