SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several dogs and cats were rescued from a residential structure fire in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Earlier, SFFD had tweeted about an active 1-alarm fire on the 2100 block of 42nd, a location just a few blocks from the beach that also borders the Parkside neighborhood.

Unfortunately, several birds that were also family pets at the home did not survive, according to SFFD.

The fire is under control. No one was injured and it’s currently unknown if anyone was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Video from the scene showed several firefighters outside the scene at a yellow, two-story residential building. People are being advised to avoid the area.