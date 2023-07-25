SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog that slid down a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco was successfully rescued Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The dog was rescued by the SFFD Coastal Rescue team and is OK, the department said.

Photos posted by SFFD showed the white and brown colored dog being led on a line up a slope by a member of the rescue team. The ocean can be seen in the backdrop and the dog appeared to be making its own way up the slope.

Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD

No other information was provided by SFFD.