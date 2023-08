(KRON) — A dog was rescued from the cliffs of Fort Funston shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The dog, named Yoga, was rescued without any injuries. Photos below show the scene of the rescue and Yoga roaming freely shortly after.

Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD

Fort Funston has advisory signs posted near the cliffs and along the trails warning the public to keep themselves and their pets away from the cliffs due to their instability.