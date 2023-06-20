(BCN) — A malfunctioning battery led to a fire Monday that engulfed the garage of a home in Santa Rosa. After receiving a call at about 5:30 p.m., 15 fire personnel were dispatched to the scene on Royal Manor Place and the fire was considered under control after about 10 minutes, though the battery continued to smolder for an hour.

According to a Santa Rosa Fire Department press release, a sprinkler head in the garage had helped to contain the blaze by the time crews arrived. A large dog was in the home at the time of the garage fire, but firefighters were able to bring the animal out of the house without injury.

No one else was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

