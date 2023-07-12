(KRON) — A suspect is in custody and a dog is back with his family this week after what the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety called an incident of grand theft and extortion. Sunnyvale DPS received a call from a local family on Monday evening to request assistance in retrieving their lost dog, Norm.

Norm had escaped and gotten lost apparently. However, according to Sunnyvale DPS, a strange man contacted the family and told them he had Norm. The man demanded the family pay him an undisclosed amount of money, or they would never see Norm again.

Officers with Sunnyvale DPS assisted the family in setting up a fake meeting with the caller to exchange the dog for money. Unbeknownst to the caller, officers in unmarked patrol vehicles were waiting at the agreed-upon location.

When the suspect arrived on the scene with the dog, officers emerged and the suspect was taken into custody. Norm was in good health, police said. He was safely reunited with his family back at their home.

The suspect, identified as Ahmad Rahish Najib, was booked into county jail on multiple charges, including extortion and grand theft.

“We’re very glad that Norm is back in his safe and loving home!” Sunnyvale DPS said.