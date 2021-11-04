Dog stabbing suspect arrested in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a dog without provocation.

A 50-year-old female victim was holding her Terrier mix dog in her car on the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue on October 27 when a man approached them, brandished a knife, and stabbed the dog through the open window without warning.

The suspect, who turned out to be 35-year-old male Derrick Juan Strong of San Francisco, was located and arrested by officers near the scene.

Officers arrested Strong for criminal threats, maliciously injuring an animal and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm.

Officers rendered aid to the dog which was transported to a vet with life-threatening injuries. After undergoing emergency care the dog is now recovering at home.

