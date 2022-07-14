EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A dog is missing after it was stolen from a victim’s car Thursday morning in Emeryville, police announced in an Instagram post. Police say a two-year-old male Yorkie “Blue” was stolen around 2:45 a.m. at the Sonesta Hotel.

An out-of-town visitor was carjacked while she was unloading baggage at the hotel, police said. The suspect was believed to have a firearm when they drove off in the victim’s car with “Blue” inside.

Police later found the car near Peralta and Haven Street in Oakland, which is approximately 1.5 miles southeast from the hotel. The dog was no longer inside.

“Blue” belonged to the victim’s late father, according to police. She is visiting town for her father’s burial.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“Blue” is a tri-colored dog wearing a blue collar. Police asks anyone with information regarding the missing dog to call (510) 596-3700.