Over a month later, Blue was found and returned to his family (Emeryville Police Department).

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A two-year-old Yorkie was stolen from inside a car in Emeryville on July 14, KRON4 reported last month. About a month later, “Blue” was found and returned safely to his family, the Emeryville Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Blue was found this past weekend near Lake Merritt. Police said there were reports of Blue sightings around town over the past few weeks, but the dog was not found until a few days ago.

Emeryville police did not announce that arrests were made in connection to this incident.

Blue was first reported stolen after a carjacking at the Sonesta Hotel around 2:45 a.m. on July 14. The victim, a woman visiting from Arizona, was carjacked while she was unloading luggage at the hotel where the suspect drove off in the victim’s car with “Blue” inside.

Police found the victim’s car abandoned near Peralta and Haven Street in Oakland, and the dog was not inside the car. After a month-long search, Blue was returned safely to his family.

“Blue” belonged to the victim’s late father before he was given to her. She was visiting town for her father’s burial at the time Blue was stolen. She said she considers Blue to be a lasting connection to her father.