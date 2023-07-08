(KRON) — The community is asked to help in finding a dog who was stolen Friday. “Buddy” was stolen in the area of 1000 Fourth Street in downtown San Rafael, the San Rafael Police Department said Saturday on Twitter.
Buddy is a Cavalier Poodle mix, weighs 12 pounds, and has short white curly hair and brown spots with a green collar. He is a therapy dog in training for a local non-profit, according to police.
Photos of Buddy posted by San Rafael PD can be viewed below.
KRON On is streaming news live now
As of 4:30 p.m., the search for Buddy is ongoing.