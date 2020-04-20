Dog stolen outside San Francisco grocery store found after 4 months

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A dog that was stolen outside a San Francisco grocery store four months ago has been found.
Jackson, a five-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd, was stolen on December 14, 2019 outside of the Good Life grocery store in Bernal Heights.
His owner, Emilie Talermo, tells KRON4 he is at a shelter in Los Angeles and she will get him back tonight.
Talermo gained attention across the Bay Area when she hired a pilot to fly a banner over the city to help find him.
She also offered a reward of more than $7,000 for the dog’s safe return.
