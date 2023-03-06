MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A dog that was inside a car that was stolen in Mountain View last month has been reunited with its owners, according to a tweet from the Mountain View Police Department. “Luka,” a small dog with a light colored coat, was inside a black Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from the 100 block of North Rengstorff Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Luka was found on March 1, according to police and the dog is now safely back with its owner. Police are still looking for the suspect and the car that Luka was in when it was stolen.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call (650) 903-6344.