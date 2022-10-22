SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Your dog may not be able to vote, but they can be right by your side as you register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections.

‘Bark the Vote’ is hosting a dog-themed voter registration drive Saturday to promote civic engagement and encourage residents to register to vote. The event is hosted by Bay Woof Foundation and Alamo Square Neighborhood Association.

Live acoustic music from local performers, a bacon food truck, a dog costume contest, and dogs available for adoption are all set to be a part of the event. ‘Bark the Vote’ is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alamo Square Park.

The voter registration deadline for the November midterms is Oct. 25.